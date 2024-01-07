"Perfect get away spot": Hardik Pandya, PV Sindhu advocate exploring Indian beaches amid Maldives row

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has spoken out in response to the ongoing Maldives issue and expressed his support for Lakshadweep and India's tourism potential.

The all-rounder praised the Lakshadweep and vowed to visit the island on his next holiday.

This comes amid the row over derogatory and 'anti-India' remarks made by Maldives minister, leaders and other public figures after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the union territory of Lakshadweep.

https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7/status/1743956771797155910

Taking to his X handle on Sunday, Pandya posted, "Extremely sad to see what's being said about India. With its gorgeous marine life, and beautiful beaches, Lakshadweep is the perfect getaway spot and surely a must-visit for me for my next holiday #ExploreIncredibleIndia."

https://twitter.com/Pvsindhu1/status/1744014275763474851

India's badminton star PV Sindhu also praised the unmatched beauty of Lakshadweep and wrote on X, "I have travelled around the world, but the beauty of Lakshadweep is unmatched. Saw the serene sights of the blue waters and the white beaches in the posts of PM Sir. I must plan a visit soon with my family. All of us are big fans of the sea. #ExploreIndianIslands."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also posted on X, "Whether it be the beautiful beaches of Udupi, Paradise Beach in Pondi, Neil and Havelock in Andaman, and many other beautiful beaches throughout our country, there are so many unexplored places in Bharat which have so much potential with some infrastructure support. Bharat is knowing for converting all Aapda into Avsar, and this dig at our country and our Prime Minister by Maldives ministers is a great Avsar for Bharat to create just the necessary infrastructure to make them attractive to tourists and boost our economy. Please do name your favourite unexplored beautiful places."

Earlier, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday lauded Sindhudurg, the coastal town in Maharashtra for its beautiful coastlines and pristine islands, encouraging fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches.

In a poignant post on X, Tendulkar recalls enjoying his 50th birthday in Sindhudurg. The cricket master highlights the town's attraction, combining beautiful scenery with kind hospitality, leaving him with a treasury of memories. Sachin emphasises India's wealth of picturesque coasts and unspoiled islands, mirroring the "Atithi Devo Bhava" ideology.

https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1743906663634252145

"250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our "Atithi Devo Bhava" philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created. #ExploreIndianIslands," Tendulkar posted on X.

Earlier, Several renowned former cricketers including Venkatesh Prasad and Suresh Raina have criticized the 'racist' remarks against India by public figures in the Maldives and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches.

Suresh Raina urged Indians to unite against Maldives's hate and explore Indian Islands. Raina said it's upsetting to see such criticism from the Maldives, especially because India contributes greatly to their economy, crisis management, and many other areas.

He stated now is the moment to explore the Indian Islands.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' after he tried his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," PM Modi posted on X.

He added, "During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list".

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

Notably, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is considered close to China and he even ran the electoral campaign on the line of 'India Out'. After coming to power, he has taken several steps that have been unconventional from the point of India-Maldives ties.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor