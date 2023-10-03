"Performance wise I am not happy": India's Praveen Chitravel on his bronze medal performance

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : Despite winning a bronze medal in the Men's Triple Jump, India's Praveen Chitravel said that he was not satisfied with his performance in the event, and dedicated the medal to junior athletes and his coaches.

Chitravel secured a bronze in the Men's Triple Jump with the best jump of 16.68metre in the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

Expressing disappointment on finishing third on the podium, Chitravel said he expected a gold medal in the event because he was in "good condition."

"Performance-wise I am not happy but I got the bronze medal in the Asian Games so I am happy. But I am not happy with the performance," Chitravel told ANI.

"I was expecting gold because I was in too good condition today. Sometimes some things happen so it's like I want to dedicate this medal to Indian junior athletes and I also want to dedicate this medal to my coaches.

Chitravel made a good start with a leap of 16.68m putting himself in second place. In the second jump, he maintained his consistency with 16.63m but fell to third place as the eventual gold medalist, Zhu Yaming, surged ahead with a distance of 16.97m.

The Indian triple jumper took a tremendous leap during his third jump and it appeared he would move to the second place, but it turned out to be a foul. He managed lengths of 16.24m and 16.07m in his fourth and fifth attempts but his first jump was enough to get him a bronze medal.

Aboobacker Abdulla, another Indian athlete, finished fourth with a distance of 16.62m, which he achieved in his second jump.

Two gold, two silver and five bronze medals today took India only one shy away from their record - 70 at the 2018 Asian Games.

