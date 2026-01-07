Personal decision to opt out: Indian sports presenter clears air on BPL exit

New Delhi, Jan 7 Indian sports broadcaster Ridhima Pathak has quashed the reports claiming she was dropped from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), stating that it was her personal decision to opt out of the league and the narrative suggesting she was "dropped" from the league is false.

"In the last few hours, there's been a narrative suggesting I was "dropped" from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first-always. And I value the game of cricket far beyond any single assignment. I've been privileged to serve this sport for years with honesty, respect, and passion," Ridhima said in a statement she shared on social media.

"That won't change. I'll continue to stand for integrity, for clarity, and for the spirit of the game. Thank you to everyone who reached out with support. Your messages mean more than you know. Cricket deserves truth. Period. No further comments from my side," she added.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh. On Monday, the Bangladesh government ordered the suspension of the broadcast of all matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season amid the controversy surrounding Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

The decision comes after Rahman was released from the IPL following instructions issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), triggering widespread debate and criticism in Bangladesh.

Following Rahman’s release, the BCB convened an emergency board meeting and has also approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking the relocation of Bangladesh’s matches in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from India, citing safety and security concerns.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to co-host the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with matches slated across multiple venues in both countries.

