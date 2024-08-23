PGA Tour: Matsuyama, Im enjoy fast starts, Bhatia, Theegala well behind at BMW Championship

Castle Rock (USA), Aug 23 Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama carried on from where he left the St. Jude Championships, which he won last week, and stayed hot with his new putter for solo second place with 5-under 67 at the BMW Championship. Korea’s Sungjae Im (68) and Si Woo Kim (69) enjoyed fast starts to keep the good times rolling for Asian golfers in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

However, Indian-Americans Akshay Bhatia (72), T-22) and Sahith Theegala (73; T-34) and Indo-British Aaron Rai (74; T-38) were some way behind in the 50-man field.

Four days after securing a two-stroke victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship for his second win of the season and 10th PGA TOUR title, the 32-year-old Matsuyama was in the element once again at Castle Pines Golf Club in Colorado with six birdies, which included a monster 74-foot birdie conversion on the fourth hole.

Im and Kim are determined to join the winner’s party in this week’s penultimate Playoffs event, shooting a 68 and 69 for T3 and T7 respectively as they chase early leader

The 26-year-old Im is seeking a third PGA TOUR win, and his cause was helped with six birdies, including three opening gains to start his day. He was particularly sharp with his short game as he scrambled for six par saves to stay on the leaderboard. With Castle Pines being 6,200 feet above sea level, players like Im have had to make adjustments to distance control as balls fly further and the thinner air makes the 8,130-yard property a challenging walk.

Im holds the distinction of recording Asia’s best finish in the FedEx Cup where he was tied for second behind Rory McIlroy in 2022. He is currently in 10th position on the points list and will make his sixth successive appearance in the Playoffs finale, the TOUR Championship next week where the FedEx Cup is at stake.

Compatriot Si Woo Kim, who needs a high finish to qualify for a third TOUR Championship appearance, put himself in a strong position following a six-birdie round which included a chip-in birdie on the fifth and a near hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole where his ball skirted the edge of the cup.

A third victory of the season for Matsuyama could see him jump into second place on the FedEx Cup points list behind leader Scottie Scheffler, which could mean starting two strokes back at the TOUR Championship, which uses a staggered-scoring format based on players’ rankings after the BMW Championship. No Asian golfer has won the FedEx Cup since its inauguration in 2007.

