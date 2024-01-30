PGTI 2024: Italy’s Michele Ortolani shoots 65 for first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying II

Jamshedpur, Jan 30 Michele Ortolani of Italy shot a six-under 65 to seize the first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying II of the PGTI Qualifying School 2024 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Michele Ortolani, on his first trip to India, was not at his best at the start of his round as he was recovering from a bout of food poisoning. The Milan-based golfer, a regular on the Asian Development Tour (ADT) till last year, thus made a slow start with a birdie and a bogey on his first six holes.

Ortolani then hit top gear with some fabulous ball-striking as he picked up eagle-birdie-eagle on the 16th, 17th and 18th. Ortolani finally added two more birdies and a bogey on the front nine.

The Bengaluru-based Anurag Neog was placed second at 66 while Delhi’s Rohit Baisoya was in third place at 67.

Out of a total field of 103, the top 19 players (plus ties) will qualify from Pre-Qualifying II, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre-Qualifying events in total.

