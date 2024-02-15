PGTI Players C'ship: Rahil Gangjee storms into a two-shot lead in round three

Kolkata, Feb 15 Bengaluru-based Rahil Gangjee (65-65-64), playing at his original home town Kolkata, struck the day’s joint lowest score of six-under 64 to storm into a two-shot lead at 16-under 194 in round three of the PGTI Players Championship 2024 at the Tollygunge Club here.

Manu Gandas (65-67-64), the 2022 PGTI Ranking champion, overnight leader Arjun Prasad (62-65-69) and Saptak Talwar (66-65-65) were tied for second at 14-under 196 at the end of moving day, as round three is often referred to in golf.

Rahil Gangjee produced a second straight bogey-free round to move up one spot from his overnight tied second. Gangjee hit a couple of extraordinary tee shots on the second and eighth, both par-3s, to set up short birdie putts. Rahil, a three-time international winner, also sank a two-putt from 45 feet for birdie on the seventh.

The 45-year-old Gangjee, who grew up playing a lot of his golf at the Tollygunge Club, played some good wedge shots on the back nine to pocket three more birdies and move ahead of the rest in search of his seventh career title and first win in six years.

Gangjee said, “The last three days have been solid and I’ve been trying to play the same every day, just carrying forward the momentum from each day. It’s important for the body to feel the same every day. If I can do that in the last round, I know I will have the least amount of stress.

“The disadvantage of playing at home is the added pressure of the crowd’s expectations as everyone wants to see you win. Of course, there are several advantages as well that I will look to capitalize on. I know this golf course at the back of my hand as I grew up here. I’ve hit thousands of shots here. I know where to miss it and where not to miss it,” he said.

Manu Gandas also fired a 64 to gain seven spots and move into tied second place. Arjun Prasad, the leader for the first two days, mixed five birdies and four bogeys in his 69 to drop one position on the leaderboard. Saptak Talwar’s 65 featuring a stretch of four consecutive birdies helped him climb three places to join Manu and Arjun in tied second. Defending champion Sachin Baisoya (71) was tied 15th at nine-under 201.

Round 3 Leaderboard:

194: Rahil Gangjee (65-65-64)

196: Manu Gandas (65-67-64); Saptak Talwar (66-65-65); Arjun Prasad (62-65-69)

