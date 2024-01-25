PGTI Tour 2024: Zubin Nijhawan leads after day one of Pre-Qualifying I

Jamshedpur, Jan 25 Zubin Nijhawan of Panchkula shot a six-under 65 to take the clubhouse lead on Day One of the Pre-Qualifying I of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Qualifying School 2024 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Thursday.

Nijhawan produced four birdies on the front nine including three on the trot before adding two more on the back nine as his card did not have a single blemish. The quartet of Akram Ali Mollah, Yash Majmudar, Gurbaaz Mann and SK Mohin were tied for second place with scores of 66.

Amateur Rohit Boken was placed sixth at 67.

In all 13 players out of the total field of 122 could not complete their rounds on Thursday due to fading light. These players will resume their rounds on Friday morning.

Out of a total field of 122, the top 22 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre-Qualifying I, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre-Qualifying events in total.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor