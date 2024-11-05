PGTI Tour: Top stars in the fray for title in Rs 1 cr-prize money Poona Club Open

Pune, Nov 5 Leading players like DP World Tour regular Om Prakash Chouhan, Olympian and local pro Udayan Mane, PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, seasoned Rashid Khan and Karandeep Kochhar will be among the top stars in contention in The Poona Club Open golf tournament which will be held here from November 6–94.

The tournament carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore and was on Tuesday jointly launched by Poona Club Golf Course and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India.

Among other domestic stars that will be in the fray at the event include Shaurya Binu, Sachin Baisoya, Varun Parikh, Dhruv Sheoran and Shaurya Bhattacharya.

The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, K Prabagaran, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Americans Dominic Piccirillo and Digraj Singh Gill.

The host venue Poona Club Golf Course will be represented by professionals Rohan Dhole Patil, Pranav Mardikar, Akshay Damale, Pravin Pathare, Aaron Rockey, Gurki Shergill (a winner on the PGTI), Aditya Bhandarkar, Sameer M Shaikh, Rajiv Datar, Sandeep Phalnikar and Jaideep Patwardhan as well as amateurs Arkin Patil, Aditya Garg and Avneesh Somayaji.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

Gaurav Gadhoke, President, The Poona Club Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about hosting India’s top golf professionals at The Poona Club Open. He highlighted the importance of the event, saying, “This event offers a unique opportunity for members to witness a golfing spectacle and provides exposure to junior and amateur golfers to professional play. Additionally, the tournament serves to showcase the Poona Club Golf Course as a premier championship venue in the country. I extend my best wishes to all participating players.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank President Gaurav Gadhoke, Captain Jay Shirke, Past Captain & Golf Advisor Ikram Khan and all other Committee Members of The Poona Club Golf Course for their invaluable contribution in making this event possible by raising the sponsorship fund for the event. Pune is today a major golfing centre in the country that regularly produces talented professional golfers. We thus strive to work in close association with The Poona Club Golf Course in making this tournament an important stop on the PGTI in the coming years.”

