PGTI's "72 The League" announces UP Prometheans as its first franchise

New Delhi [India], January 5 : PGTI's '72 The League', India's first exclusive national professional golf league, today announced its first franchise with the addition of the Noida-based UP Prometheans, according to a release.

UP Prometheans is owned by Prometheus School, which was founded in 2019.

Welcoming UP Prometheans to the league, Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, "It's great to see the UP Prometheans franchise being added to the league. It will certainly create a buzz among golf lovers in the city as the excitement builds towards the start of the league. We extend our congratulations and best wishes to UP Prometheans for a fantastic opening season."

Speaking on the association, Mukesh Sharma, Founder Chairperson & CEO of Prometheus School, said, "We are delighted to be associated with PGTI"s '72 The League'. Golf in India is at an exciting inflexion point, and this league represents a unique platform to nurture talent while elevating the level of the sport. This franchise aligns strongly with our vision and reflects a long-term commitment to the growth of Indian golf and emerging athletes."

'72 The League' will feature city-based franchises, each comprising 10 professional players, selected through a transparent player auction scheduled for 31 January 2026. Leading golfers from the PGTI circuit will participate, creating one of the largest competitive platforms Indian professional golf has ever seen.

The league has been launched in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS) and will commence on 21 February 2026, with the finals scheduled for 6 March 2026. The inaugural season will be staged across three of Delhi NCR's most prestigious golf venues Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens Golf Course, and Qutab Golf Course.

Amit Kharabanda, Co-Founder, Game of Life Sports, said, "We welcome UP Prometheans to '72 The League' and are proud to announce them as our first franchise. At Game of Life Sports, our vision is to create golf properties and experiences that inspire and elevate the game. The league will play a key role in introducing golf to new audiences while advancing our mission to make the sport more accessible, popular, and mainstream."

The League will feature a fast-paced, high-impact match-play format, designed specifically for television and digital platforms.

Fans can look forward to Pro-Am events, immersive fan zones, live entertainment, exclusive behind-the-scenes digital content, and premium broadcast production, bringing the excitement of professional golf closer to audiences than ever before.

