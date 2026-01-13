PGTI'S '72 The League' winners to receive The Gentleman's Jacket

New Delhi [India], January 13 : India's first exclusive national professional golf league, '72 The League' aims to give Indian golfers a platform to showcase their talents, and the winners and owners will receive the classic Gentleman's Jacket, an exclusive symbol of discipline and quiet precision, according to a release.

The league has been launched in partnership with Game of Life Sports (GOLS) and will begin on February 21, with the finals scheduled on March 6. The inaugural season will take place across three of the Delhi NCR's most prestigious golf venues - Classic Golf & Country Club, Jaypee Greens, and Qutab Golf Course.

Winners and franchise owners in the league will receive the exclusive Gentleman's Jacket designed by Shantnu Nikhil, who have on-boarded '72 The League' as the official couture partner. Designed exclusively for the owners of the six city-based franchises of the league and the winning team, The Gentleman's Jacket reimagines the navy sporting blazer through the signature Shantnu Nikhil's lens of structure and ease. Cut in a clean single-breasted silhouette, it features crisp white piping along the lapel, pockets and hem, a nod to traditional sporting uniforms, made sharper and more contemporary in its execution.

The league will feature city-based franchises, each comprising 10 professional players, selected through a transparent player auction. Leading golfers from the PGTI circuit will participate, creating one of the largest competitive platforms Indian professional golf has ever seen.

Speaking on the partnership, Shantnu Nikhil said, "We've always wanted to design a jacket that represents the sport of golf, which has always carried a certain gravity and is shaped by precision and discipline. There's a new energy golf in India and 72 The League recognizes that moment, bringing professional golf into a more contemporary space without actually losing its core. The Gentleman's Jacket sits perfectly at that intersection," as quoted from a release.

A custom 72 insignia badge sits on the pocket of The Gentleman's Jacket, paired with a signature Shantnu Nikhil tape detail that introduces a subtle athletic accent.

Inside, the jacket is finished with a customised lining featuring illustrated golfers, a quiet homage to the sport's rhythm, where precision defines every stroke.

Samant Sikka, Co-Founder, Game of Life Sports, said, "We couldn't have asked for a better partner than the brilliant duo of Shantnu Nikhil for 72 The League. The Gentleman's Jacket is an innovative and bold new take on sports jackets and perfectly reflects the ethos of our league. It is more than just a jacket - we look at it as an emblem of excellence for winners and franchise owners."

72 The League will feature a fast-paced, high-impact match-play format, designed specifically for television and digital platforms.

Fans can look forward to Pro-Am events, immersive fan zones, live entertainment, exclusive behind-the-scenes digital content, and premium broadcast production bringing the excitement of professional golf closer to audiences than ever before.

