Philippines gets recognised by Asian Kho Kho Federation

Singapore City [Singapore], October 28 : The Asian Kho Kho Federation (AKKF) has officially recognised the Kho-Kho Association of the Philippines, the national association of the Philippines for the sport, as one of its newest members, marking another milestone in the global expansion of the traditional Indian sport of Kho Kho. This recognition signifies the growing international appeal of the fast-paced tag sport, which continues to capture the interest of athletes and sports enthusiasts across continents, as per a release from AKKF.

Originally played in India for centuries, Kho Kho has evolved into a modern, organised sport with structured leagues and the first-ever World Cup, held this year. The AKKF's recognition of the Philippines underscores the sport's remarkable rise in Asia and beyond, as more countries establish federations and integrate Kho Kho into their national sports programmes.

"With the Philippines joining the Asian Kho Kho Federation, we are witnessing yet another country embracing the spirit, agility, and teamwork that Kho Kho represents," said Aslam Sher Khan, President of the Asian Kho Kho Federation, as quoted from a release by AKKF.

"This expansion reflects our shared mission to make Kho Kho a truly global sport and expand across Asia," he added.

The Philippines now joins a growing list of nations actively participating in the development of Kho Kho at both grassroots and competitive levels in Asia, which already has India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Iran, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam as members. Local coaches and players are already undergoing training programmes and workshops to lay a strong foundation for the future development of the sport.

"The Philippine Kho Kho Association is just beginning to grow in our local communities, and we're excited to see more people discovering the sport. With recognition from the Asian Kho Kho Federation, we're inspired to continue developing Kho Kho here in the Philippines. We hope to one day represent our country on the international stage. This is just the beginning of developing this traditional game in the Philippines," said Marian Elaine R. De Chavez, President, Kho Kho Association of the Philippines.

Kho Kho is at the nascent stage in the Philippines, where two local communities are playing the sport diligently in Laguna province. More than 50 players from different communities are playing Kho Kho in the Philippines, and the national association is gearing up for the first-ever national Kho Kho Championship in December.

"The recognition of the Philippines by the Asian Kho Kho Federation is yet another step forward in our vision of making Kho Kho a truly global sport," said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the International Kho Kho Federation.

"We are proud to see more nations embracing this dynamic Indian sport and giving their athletes an opportunity to experience its speed, skill, and spirit. The enthusiasm from countries like the Philippines reinforces our belief that Kho Kho has the potential to unite cultures through sport," he noted.

As Kho Kho continues to evolve from its Indian roots into an international sport, the AKKF remains committed to expanding its reach, fostering cultural exchange, and creating pathways for athletes from all backgrounds to excel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor