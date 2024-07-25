Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series, PWR World Tour announced

Dubai [UAE], July 25 : Pickleball League Asia Private Limited announced the launch of the new Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), the PWR World Series and the PWR World Tour.

In a powerful evening of announcements for the sport on Wednesday, the GCC was also named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March 2025.

PWR will bring regional bodies under one unified structure to enhance sports governance and future longevity. The announcement was made by PWR, The Times Group, colleagues from international pickleball bodies, and some of the world's top players, including women's world number 1 on the APP Tour, Megan Fudge DeHeart.

-Pickleball World Rankings: PWR is a unified global ranking system that allows a defined path for pickleball players to earn points and improve their rankings. It will enable players to accumulate points and qualify for the PWR World Series through the PWR World Tour in different regions. Different tiers of PWR eventsPWR100, PWR 200, PWR 400, PWR700, PWR1000 and PWR2000are similar to ATP and WTA tournaments in tennis.

-PWR World Series: Similar to the Grand Slam events in tennis, these marquee events will begin in March 2025, with six major tournaments, including one in the GCC region. In the first year, the PWR World Series will comprise 64 players in the individual format and six teams of four players each, from the US and the rest of the world.

-PWR World Tour: This consists of various tours worldwide where players compete to earn PWR points and qualify for the PWR World Series. Examples include the PWR CPA Pro Tour and the PWR China Collegiate Pickleball Tour.

Pranav Kohli, CEO and Founder of PWR, said: "Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the 1960s, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world. It is with great honour to be part of the creation of the Pickleball World Rankings, PWR World Series and PWR World Tour and we are delighted to be the team taking pickleball to the next level both on and off the court."

He added, "We will be offering 15 million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD

1.5 million USD for the GCC stop in the PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the sport! It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential, all in front of millions of followers globally."

He concluded, "It is no coincidence that we selected the GCC as the location for this announcement and we are thrilled to confirm that our first PWR World Series, in a grand style, will be hosted in the region. The ambition and visionary leadership within the region and the positive pace of societal change are in step with the growth of the sport and we are confident that the sport will enjoy a bright future here."

Vineet Jain, Managing Director of The Times Group, said: "We are proud to be an anchor investor in PWR, a path breaking initiative that unifies the global pickleball community. We are happy that PWR is bringing the PWR Rankings, PWR tour and PWR World Series, and we really hope that this further accelerates the growth of pickleball globally. I personally believe that pickleball will overtake tennis in terms of participation in the near future. PWR is a platform that will empower players from every corner of the globe to compete, excel, and showcase their talents on an international stage."

Pickleball, which has become a worldwide sensation in a very short period of time, is a fusion of tennis, table tennis, and badminton. Its accessible gameplay has attracted enthusiasts of all age groups across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor