Pistol shooter Rhythm Sangwan secures record 16th Olympic quota for India

Jakarta, Jan 11 Rhythm Sangwan secured India’s record-breaking 16th Olympic quota place in shooting with a bronze medal in the women’s 25m pistol at the Asian Olympic Qualification, here on Thursday.

This is India's highest-ever number of quota places. In the last Olympics in Tokyo, India had won 15 and secured 12 quotas during the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The 20-year-old India scored 28 points to finish third while China's Yang Jiin clinched the gold with a score of 41, while Korea's Kim Yeji was placed second with 32 points.

The top two shooters in each of these categories, provided they are eligible and their respective countries haven’t secured their full allocation for the event, will secure quotas for their respective country.

Since South Korea had already secured two quotas in the women’s 25m pistol from previous qualifying events, the quotas place went to India and Chinese Taipei (Chia Ying Wu).

With a stellar showing, Rhythm secured India's maximum number quota in this event, joining Manu Bhaker, who had won the other quota last year.

India have secured three Paris 2024 Olympic quotas at the Jakarta event through Varun Tomar, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan.

