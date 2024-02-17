PKL 10: Players' bonding helped us reach Playoffs, says Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh

Panchkula (Haryana), Feb 17 The Haryana Steelers clinched the sixth and final spot in the Season 10 Playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi League and head coach Manpreet Singh credited the players' bonding on the mat for their achievement.

The Steelers booked their spot in the Playoffs by defeating the Patna Pirates 39-32 on Friday night. The Haryana Steelers joined Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi K.C., Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants in the Playoffs in front of their home fans in Panchkula.

Speaking about qualifying for the business end of the tournament, Manpreet Singh said, "We are very happy to book a Playoffs spot during our home leg. And it's also great to start the Panchkula leg with a victory. I was thinking before the season that it's important for the players to have a strong bond on the mat, which has happened during the season."

When asked about his impact on the side, the head coach said, "I am like a big brother to the players. All the players are really good. The youngsters have learnt a lot this season and have taught me many things as well. And the younger players have bonded well with the seniors in the side."

Speaking about the team's performance against Patna Pirates, Manpreet said, "The Patna Pirates tried some new players and the mistake we made was we didn't make a plan for them. They surprised us a bit. We took some time to understand the team's movements, otherwise, the team played very well."

When asked if he would make any changes to the Steelers' team in their next match, the head coach said, "We'll try a few new players in our next three league-stage matches. But we'll definitely try to win every game. We'll certainly make a plan for all the players in the U Mumba squad."

The Haryana Steelers will be next in action when they take on U Mumba on Saturday.

