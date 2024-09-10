PKL 11: Tamil Thalaivas appoint Sagar Rathee as captain

Chennai, Sep 10 Tamil Thalaivas have announced that Sagar Rathee will continue to captain the side for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). This will be Sagar’s third stint as captain for the Tamil Thalaivas and is all set to take on the competition with renewed energy and strategic focus.

Rathee, who first assumed captaincy in season 9, led Tamil Thalaivas to their first-ever play-offs appearance, securing a place in the semi-finals. He continued his leadership in season 10 and has once again been entrusted with the responsibility to steer the team to success in season 11.

Rathee is widely recognised for his exceptional defensive skills, strategic brilliance, and unwavering sportsmanship. His leadership on and off the mat has been a driving force behind the team’s success, making him a natural choice to lead the Thalaivas once again.

“Leading Tamil Thalaivas has been a great honour for the last two seasons and I am excited to continue the role once again. We have the most balanced team for this season and we collectively as a team are aiming higher than ever. The Tamil Thalaivas will work hard for every single raid and defence and will not give up at any cost," Rathee said on retaining the leadership role.

“As we head into Season 11, our focus is crystal clear. We’ve worked extensively to strengthen every aspect of our game, learning from the past and making the necessary adjustments. This time, we’re approaching the season with a no-compromise mindset—every match is crucial, and we’re going to play with aggression and determination. The team is more focused and more prepared than ever before, and we’re ready to give it our all on the mat,” said D. Cherlathan, strategy coach, Tamil Thalaivas.

“This season, we’re bringing a renewed sense of discipline and intensity to our training. The team has been putting in consistent hard work, and we’ve made consistent progress in our game plan. We’re prepared for every challenge that comes our way and are focused on playing smart, aggressive kabaddi. We won’t be giving up easily—our goal is to fight till the very last whistle. This is a resilient and motivated group, and I’m confident we will showcase our strength and unity on the mat this season," chief coach Udaya Kumara added.

Tamil Thalaivas squad:

Raiders: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, SachinTanwar, Sourabh Fagare

Defenders: M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami

All-rounders: Moein Safaghi

