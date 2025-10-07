PKL 12: Defence wins matches, says Patna Pirates coach Randeep Dalal

Chennai, Oct 7 Patna Pirates registered a convincing 36–28 win over UP Yoddhas at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Coach Randeep Dalal was delighted with the team’s performance and credited the defence for playing a key role in the victory.

He said the team showed great coordination and discipline, especially in defence, which helped them control the match. Dalal also praised the players for sticking to the plan and bouncing back strongly after a few close games, adding that the win will boost their confidence for the upcoming matches.

“It was a convincing game, and I’m happy that the team is back on track. I think our team is strong, and I was confident about our defence. The defence really stepped up and did a great job. Overall, it was a good performance. Yes, we did over-tackle a few times, but that happens. What’s important is that we’re finding our rhythm again. Our captain led well, and the entire defensive unit worked together,” he said.

Randeep also praised Ayan for his outstanding performance, as he scored 15 points in the match and reached a remarkable milestone of 300 points in his career.

The coach said Ayan has been consistent throughout the season and continues to impress with his calm and composed approach on the mat. He added that Ayan’s maturity and skill make him one of the key players for the team and a bright prospect for the future.

“Ayan is our super raider. He’s already scored over 300 points in such a young career. He enjoys his game, stays calm under pressure, and plays with maturity beyond his years. I’ve recently started working with him, and I can say he’s a special talent - sharp, composed, and full of skill,” the coach said.

“He has everything it takes to become a star in the future. His defence was strong today, and he played a big role in our win,” he further added.

The coach credited the team’s defence for the victory, saying that strong and consistent defending is what helps teams win matches. He added that while raiders often get the spotlight, it’s the defenders who form the backbone of the team and make the crucial difference in tight games.

“As for my coaching philosophy - I believe defence wins matches. Raiders can earn points, but if your defenders don’t hold strong, it’s hard to win. A good team needs defenders who support the raiders and stay consistent throughout. That’s what makes a complete unit.”

Captain Ankit also expressed his happiness after his team’s convincing win. He said the players showed great teamwork and discipline, especially in defence, which helped them control the game and secure an important victory.

“I’m very happy with the win. It was a close game, but the team played really well together, especially in defence. The coordination was good, and that made a big difference. I’ve kept my focus and attitude consistent from the start, and now we just need to keep scoring more and building on this momentum. It was a great match overall,” he said.

Coming into this game on the back of a win in their previous encounter, Patna Pirates will be up for another big challenge as they face the home side, Tamil Thalaivas on Tuesday. It’ll be the battle of two raiders as Ayan Lohchab and Arjun Deshwal go head-to-head in this clash.

The second game of the day promises some fireworks as the defending champions Haryana Steelers take on the table-toppers, Dabang Delhi K.C. The reverse fixture saw an aggressive clash as these quality teams left it all on the mat in this titanic clash with plenty of stars on show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor