PKL 12: From setbacks to comeback - U Mumba’s changed fortunes that guided them to playoffs

Mumbai, Oct 24 Former PKL champions U Mumba staged one of the most inspiring comebacks in Pro Kabaddi 2025, fueled by unity, belief, and determination.

After early setbacks, they finished with six wins in their last nine matches, securing a well-deserved playoff spot and demonstrating that perseverance can overcome adversity.

Their revival story started during the Chennai leg, a place long known for bringing luck to the team. It was there that U Mumba made a fresh start, both mentally and strategically.

An unexpected boost came from a team outing to see Kantara 2. The movie’s themes of faith, endurance, and redemption struck a chord with the players, reigniting their collective spirit, which soon led to improved performances on the field.

A key moment in U Mumba’s comeback was when lead raider Ajit Chouhan’s ankle injury threatened to halt their progress. Instead of giving up, the team united. Young raider Sandeep Kumar excelled, achieving four straight Super 10s, while the defence of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh, and Rinku remained strong.

When Ajit returned near the end, Sandeep’s steady performance combined with Ajit’s burst of energy revitalised U Mumba’s offence, culminating in Ajit’s crucial 15-point game against Jaipur Pink Panthers, which nearly secured their spot in the Playoffs.

Reflecting on the turnaround, U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok said, “We had a few near misses but something needed changing too, and we identified that early. Between Ajit’s injury setback and some matches not going our way narrowly, it became clear that this was about more than just tactics. It was about reconnecting with what U Mumba stands for, the trust, the resilience, and the unity. Every player, every coach, every U Mumba staff member counts, every contribution matters. The Chennai leg reminded us of that, and the way the boys responded was exceptional. We were a mere tackle or raid away from sealing a Top 4 spot and that’s how tight the margins have been this season, but a Top 6 finish gives us the opportunity to keep fighting and back-to-back Playoffs after years showcases that we are moving in the right direction as a Franchise.”

Behind the scenes, U Mumba’s medical and support staff deserve great credit for keeping the team in top shape during the most challenging parts of the season. Their coordinated rehab plan helped Ajit recover quickly, while ongoing strength and conditioning workouts across the team kept energy high and reduced fatigue during a demanding schedule. The scans showed a possible long-term ankle problem, leading the support team to seek advice from specialists in Chennai and Mumbai before choosing a non-surgical rehab approach, which included physiotherapy and targeted strength training. One physiotherapist was dedicated entirely to Ajit, with another working with the rest of the team. This focused strategy resulted in swift progress, with Ajit returning earlier than expected for the match against Puneri Paltan.

U Mumba, riding momentum and backed by a rejuvenated squad, is now preparing to face the Patna Pirates in the play-ins, aiming to continue their impressive late-season run and pursue another title.

