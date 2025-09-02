PKL 12: Pawan Sehrawat backs new rule changes, stresses on team first approach for Tamil Thalaivas

Visakhapatnam, Sep 2 Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat believes the latest rule changes in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), including the Golden Raid and tie-breaker system, will add more excitement and competitiveness to the sport.

Speaking exclusively during a Media Day organised by JioStar, the star raider welcomed the innovations as a step forward for kabaddi. “The tie-breaker rule is really interesting and good for the sport because it gives you a chance to sharpen your skills and play on the frontline,” Pawan said.

“With this new rule, the team that has five riders on the mat, is performing very well. These rule changes encourage a do-or-die approach rather than settling for a draw. It’s a positive development for PKL, and the public is able to understand them easily.”

Looking ahead to the season, Pawan underlined that the Thalaivas’ strategy will be more flexible, with no single player designated as the "main raider". Instead, he emphasised a team-first approach where roles change depending on match situations.

“As a senior player and captain, I have to see which player can perform well in which position,” he explained. “If I feel Arjun Deshwal can score well raiding against a particular defense, it is my duty to send him in. Everyone has different roles, and Arjun is playing his role well. This season it’s not about one main rider, but about executing based on the team’s needs.”

On a personal note, Pawan insisted that his preparation remains about refining existing skills rather than making drastic changes. “The Pawan you saw in Season 3 is not the same Pawan playing in Season 12,” he said. “New players bring fresh skills in practice, and you learn from them. Skills develop automatically - you just have to refine them, and that’s what I am doing.”

When asked about his approach to facing other teams, the Thalaivas skipper struck a confident note. “All matches are challenging; no single team is stronger than the rest. We will plan and play accordingly, using our defense or attack as per the situation. We have both strengths, and we will implement our plans after discussing them in team meetings.”

With a balanced squad and renewed confidence in the league’s evolving rules, Pawan and the Tamil Thalaivas are aiming to turn their preparation into a strong PKL campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor