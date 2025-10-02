PKL 12: Puneri Paltan tame Bengaluru Bulls in tie-break thriller; take top spot

Chennai, Oct 2 Former winner Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls played their second tiebreaker in as many games this season, after the two sides were locked at 29-29 in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Thursday.

The Paltan clinched the decider, also completing a double over their opponents at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday night. This was the second time that the Paltan defeated the Bulls in a tie-breaker in season 12, led by an all-round performance that took them to the top of the points table.

The Paltan and the Bulls’ clash began with a tight contest in the opening exchanges, with both sides testing each other in attack. Despite missing Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan made a strong start. Abinesh Nadarajan opened the defensive account for Puneri by executing the first tackle of the half, while raiders on both ends – Aditya Shinde and Aashish Malik – found early success. The Bulls’ Alireza Mirzaian impressed with sharp raids to keep his side in the hunt.

Puneri Paltan began to assert their authority around the 13th minute, when their defence brought down Akash Shinde to inflict the first All Out of the match. That swung momentum in their favour, giving them a slender edge despite Mirzaian’s continued resistance for the Bulls. At the end of the first 10 minutes, Puneri Paltan held a 12-9 lead over Bengaluru Bulls.

With a narrow cushion from the opening 10 minutes, the Paltan entered the second phase of the half looking to consolidate their lead. Abinesh Nadarajan continued to marshal the defence, while Aditya Shinde picked off points smartly to keep the scoreboard ticking.

But the Bulls refused to let the Season 10 champions run away with it, with Aashish and Akash striking back to reduce the deficit. Even as the Paltan stayed ahead, the Bulls piled the pressure, ensuring no easy raids came their way. Despite the Bulls’ persistence, the Paltan maintained control heading into the break. At halftime, they led 17-13, with the contest finely balanced.

The second half began with the Paltan holding a narrow lead, and they continued to manage the contest with a mix of measured raids and strong defensive play. Gurdeep and Gaurav Khatri rose to the occasion, pulling off timely tackles – including a superb Super Tackle on Alireza Mirzaian – to keep the Bulls at bay. Even as the Bulls looked to push back through Aashish Malik’s raids, the Paltan stayed disciplined.

Despite a few setbacks with Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite being brought down, Puneri’s defenders refused to allow the Bulls a free run. With their defensive wall holding firm, the Paltan maintained their slender advantage, heading into the final stretch with a 22-19 lead after 30 minutes of play.

The contest saw a dramatic shift in momentum, with the Bulls staging a late fightback to put the Paltan under serious pressure. Their raiders, led by Alireza and Ganesha Hanamantagol, kept chipping away at Puneri’s defence, while Yogesh stood firm at the back with crucial tackles.

The turning point arrived when the Bulls inflicted an All Out on Puneri Paltan around the 33rd minute, handing them a three-point advantage – their first lead of the evening. With time running out, Puneri regrouped through Aditya Shinde and Pankaj, who helped close the gap, while Abinesh Nadarajan’s late defensive contributions ensured the Bulls could not pull away further.

The match remained on a knife-edge, and as the final whistle blew, both teams found themselves level at 29 points apiece. The Paltan’s resilience in the dying minutes forced the stalemate, dragging the contest into a tie-breaker after a gripping finish.

The Paltan held their composure in the tie-breaker to defeat the Bulls 6-4. Early raids from Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde set the tone, while Gaurav Khatri and Abinesh Nadarajan kept the defence tight. Despite late resistance from the Bulls, Puneri Paltan sealed a narrow but decisive win after a 29-29 stalemate in regulation time.

