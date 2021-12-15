PKL 2021: 5 frequently used terms in Pro Kabaddi League

The countdown for India's biggest sporting event has begun.12 teams, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans, UP Yoddha, Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will participate in the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi 2021 to be held in Bengaluru. Ahead of the first game let us have a look at some of the most popular used terms.

Midline: It is the line drawn on the mat to distinguish two courts. A raider must cross the midline before the countdown to return safely. The standard length of the midline is 10 meters on a mat.

Baulk Line: It is the line drawn 3.75 meters distance from the midline. A raider must cross the baulk line to validate his raid. Eight meters in length is considered the standard size for the baulk line. If a raider returns without crossing the line, the opponent team is awarded a point.

Lobby: Lobby zones are installed with a width of 1 meter on the vertical sides of the Kabaddi court. Players are prohibited to enter the lobby unless the touch struggle between raider and defenders initiate. The lobby does not activate if a bonus point is scored and players to enter these zones without struggle are declared out.

Do-or-Die Raid: If a raiding side performs two consecutive empty raids, their third raid is called a 'Do-or-Die raid'. A raider must score the point in this raid or he will be declared. Many tacticians of Kabaddi use this term to apply defensive strategy and take raiding risks only when it's necessary. We have seen many raiders in past like Rishank Devadiga and Sukesh Hegde who successfully mastered this aspect of raiding.

High 5: High 5 is a term used for defenders when they complete five tackle points in the match. Defenders receive praises after reaching this mark equivalent to bowler achieving fifer in cricket. Legendary cover defender Surjeet Singh achieved the most High 5s in the history of Pro Kabaddi scoring 27 in 94 matches.



