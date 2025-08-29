PKL 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Match on TV and Online

Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin with a southern derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas at the Viswanandg Sports Stadium on Friday, August 29, 2025. The opening clash will take place at 8 p.m. IST at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Both teams have made big changes ahead of the new season. Last year’s Titans captain will now lead the Thalaivas, alongside star raider Arjun Deshwal. Fans from Tamil Nadu are eager to see the new combination in action. The Titans have turned their focus to defence. They added experienced players Shubham Shinde and Aman Antil to their backline. The contest is expected to be a battle between Thalaivas’ strong raiding unit and Titans’ defence.

Telugu Titans Squad

Raiders : Ashish Narwal, Manjeet Sharma, Praful Zaware, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Amir Ejlali, Jai Bhagwan

Defenders : Shubham Shinde, Sagar Rawal, Ajit Pawar, Aman, Ankit, Bantu Malik, Avi Duhan, Rahul Dagar

All-rounders: Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki

Tamil Thalaivas Squad

Raiders : Narender Kandola, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal Chahal, Anuj Gawade, Abhiraj Pawar, Rohit Beniwal

Defenders : Sagar Rathee, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Mohit Khaler, Tarun, Yogesh Yadav

All-rounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Safaghi, Dhiraj Bailmore, Suresh Jadhav, Himanshu

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 12 Live Streaming Details

Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas