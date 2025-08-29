PKL 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Match on TV and Online
August 29, 2025
Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 Match 1 Live Streaming: Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin with a southern derby between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas at the Viswanandg Sports Stadium on Friday, August 29, 2025. The opening clash will take place at 8 p.m. IST at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag. Both teams have made big changes ahead of the new season. Last year’s Titans captain will now lead the Thalaivas, alongside star raider Arjun Deshwal. Fans from Tamil Nadu are eager to see the new combination in action. The Titans have turned their focus to defence. They added experienced players Shubham Shinde and Aman Antil to their backline. The contest is expected to be a battle between Thalaivas’ strong raiding unit and Titans’ defence.
Telugu Titans Squad
Raiders: Ashish Narwal, Manjeet Sharma, Praful Zaware, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit Singh, Amir Ejlali, Jai Bhagwan
Defenders: Shubham Shinde, Sagar Rawal, Ajit Pawar, Aman, Ankit, Bantu Malik, Avi Duhan, Rahul Dagar
All-rounders: Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shankar Gadai, Ganesh Parki
Tamil Thalaivas Squad
Raiders: Narender Kandola, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal Chahal, Anuj Gawade, Abhiraj Pawar, Rohit Beniwal
Defenders: Sagar Rathee, Nitesh Kumar, Aashish, Ronak, Alireza Khalili, Mohit Khaler, Tarun, Yogesh Yadav
All-rounders: Pawan Sehrawat, Moein Safaghi, Dhiraj Bailmore, Suresh Jadhav, Himanshu
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 12 Live Streaming Details
Match 1: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
Tournament: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12
Venue: Viswanandg Sports Stadium, Vizag
Date: Friday, August 29, 2025
Time: 8:00 a.m. IST
Telecast: Star Sports network
Live streaming: JioHotstar app and website
