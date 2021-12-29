PKL 8: Dabang Delhi KC decimate Bengal Warriors register resounding win

Dabang Delhi KC defeated Bengal Warriors 52-35 in the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield, here on Wednesday. Naveen Kumar picked up 24 points from 25 raids, his best performance in the history of PKL, as Dabang Delhi KC avenged their last season's defeat in the final with a massive 52-35 win over defending champions Bengal Warriors.

Naveen was attacking from the beginning as the Bengal defence were left looking for answers every time he stepped on to raid. Naveen Kumar started the proceedings well with a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh. In his next raid, he enticed the left corner to go for an ankle hold and thwarted the attempt. With a blink of an eye, Naveen Kumar made it 5-1 for Dabang Delhi KC with another successful raid.

