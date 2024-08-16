PKL: Ajith V Kumar, Jai Bhagwan among stars on day two as multiple records break during season 11 auction

New Delhi [India], August 16 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 Player Auction was successfully conducted from 15-16 August 2024.

Sachin, who was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas, emerged as the most expensive buy at the two-day event. He was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore. A total of 118 players were sold to the 12 franchises during the PKL Season 11 Player auction, as per a PKL press release. Ajith V Kumar became the most expensive player in Category C in this year's player auction after he was acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 66 lakh, meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 63 lakh.

Arjun Rathi emerged as the most expensive player in Category D after he was acquired by Bengal Warriorz for Rs 41 lakh. Furthermore, Mohd. Amaan found a place in the Puneri Paltan team for Rs 16.2 lakh and Stuwart Singh was bought for Rs 14.2 lakh by U Mumba.

Speaking on behalf of Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "I would like to thank all the PKL stakeholders for yet another exceptional PKL Player Auction. After witnessing a record eight players cross the 1 crore mark on Day 1, it was remarkable to see Category C players such as Ajith V Kumar and Jai Bhagwan attract strong bidding of over 60 Lakh on Day 2. I am extremely happy to see that all franchises have built well-balanced squads, which promises a highly competitive PKL Season 11."

Star raider of the Player Auction Sachin spoke about being sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 2.15 crore - the highest bid in this year's Player Auction, "I did not expect my bid to be so high. It feels really good to join the Tamil Thalaivas. This is certainly a life-changing moment for me. The team has put faith in my abilities and I'll certainly give my best in the upcoming season."

Meanwhile, the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, who returned to Telugu Titans for Rs 1.725 crore, said, "I knew that the Telugu Titans would utilize the FBM card for me. I couldn't carry out the job that I was bought for in the last season, but I have received another chance to complete my unfinished business with the franchise. I have worked with Telugu Titans' new Head Coach Krishna Kumar Hooda before and I had a great experience playing under him. He is an experienced coach and he knows how to make his raiders perform." (ANI )

