PKL: Ashu stars as Dabang Delhi KC secure 41-34 win over Bengaluru Bulls

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 2 : A dominant Dabang Delhi KC secured an impressive 41-34 win over Bengaluru Bulls at the Vishwanadh Sports Club during their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 match in Vizag on Tuesday.

A late fightback from the Bulls was not enough, as Ashu Malik's 15 points, Neeraj Narwal's 7, and strong defensive efforts from Surjeet Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal sealed the win for Delhi. Alireza Mirzaian's Super 10 was the only highlight for the Bulls, as per a press release from PKL.

Dabang Delhi made a dominant start against Bengaluru Bulls, surging to a commanding lead. Ashu Malik was at the forefront, picking up quick raid points, with the highlight being a brilliant Super Raid, dismissing Yogesh, Aashish Malik and Ankush Rathee in one swoop, swinging the momentum heavily in Dabang Delhi's favour.

The Bulls, meanwhile, struggled to find their footing, with only Alireza Mirzaian showing some resistance. They were dealt a further blow when Surjeet Singh's strong tackle on Mirzaian inflicted the first 'ALL OUT' of the match. That setback meant the Bulls trailed 13-5 at the 10-minute mark, as they stared at a tough climb back into the contest.

Dabang Delhi carried their early momentum into the latter stages of the first half, maintaining a firm grip into the break with a 21-11 lead over Bengaluru Bulls. Agent Ashu was unstoppable, constantly testing the Bulls' defence with sharp raids. He was rewarded with a Super 10 before halftime, while Neeraj Narwal chipped in with crucial raid points.

For the Bulls, Alireza offered some resistance with four raid points, while Aashish's efforts gave them a brief spark. However, repeated setbacks including two dismissals of Sanjay and unsuccessful raids by Akash kept them on the back foot. With a 10-point cushion at the break, Dabang Delhi looked firmly in control, leaving Bengaluru with plenty of work to do in the second half.

The season 8 PKL champions tightened their stranglehold on the contest in the third quarter, extending their lead to 34-17 at the 30-minute mark. Ashu Malik continued to be the star, piling on raid points at will and keeping the Bulls' defence under constant pressure.

Naveen and Neeraj Narwal also chipped in, while Surjeet Singh and Fazel Atrachali stood tall in defence. The biggest blow for Bengaluru came midway through the half when Surjeet executed a decisive tackle on Alireza to enforce the second 'ALL OUT', widening Delhi's advantage.

For Bengaluru, Aashish and Alireza tried to offer resistance with successful raids, but the rest of the unit struggled to make an impact. Substitutes Ganesha Hanamantagol and Jitender Yadav were introduced in search of answers, yet the Bulls could not stop Delhi's momentum. By the end of the third quarter, the defending champions looked firmly in control, 17 points clear, leaving Bengaluru with a lot to play for in the final stretch.

Despite the massive lead, the Bulls did not give up. Starting with a Super Tackle by Akash Shinde on Ashu Malik, followed by a successful raid by Ganesha that got Naveen and Sandeep, the lead quickly dropped by 13 points. However, Neeraj Narwal got his team back on track with a successful raid on the Bulls that got Sanjay and Manish.

As the match came to a close, an impressive Super Tackle by Jitender Yadav in a Do-Or-Die Raid got Ashu Malik. However, these were small respites for the Bulls, who lost the match by seven points as the score read 41-34 at the end of the 40 minutes despite a late 'ALL OUT' for Bengaluru Bulls.

