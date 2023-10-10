PKL auction: Pawan Sehrawat emerges as most expensive player on day one

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], October 10 : Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Player Auction held in Mumbai on Monday.

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive foreign player at the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction, having been bought for Rs INR 2.35 crore by Puneri Paltan, according to a PKL press release.

The player auction also witnessed a jump in the Rs one crore club from four players in the last player auction to five players. Pawan Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Siddharth Desai were part of the 1 crore club in the player auction.

A total of 23 players were sold to the 12 franchise teams with six Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1.

The highlight of the auction was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing his own record after he was bought by Telugu Titans for a whopping sum of Rs 2.6 crore.

Maninder Singh returned to Bengal Warriors after the franchise utilized the FBM card to match Telugu Titans' bid of INR 2.12 crore.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali crossed the 1 crore mark once again after he was acquired by Gujarat Giants for Rs 1.6 crore. He also retained his record for the most expensive defender in PKL history. Atrachali's compatriot Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh was bought by the Giants for Rs 22 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor