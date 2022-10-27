PKL: Bengal Warriors produce solid defensive display to beat Dabang Delhi KC

Buoyed by a brilliant defensive performance, Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi KC 35-30 in the second game of the evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

While the star raiders of both teams, Maninder Singh and Naveen Kumar got 10 points each, the difference was the Warriors' defenders Vaibhav Garje (6 points) and Girish Maruti Ernak (5 points).

Right off the bat, Naveen Kumar revealed his gameplan, targeting the Warriors' Girish Maruti Ernak in the left corner, and he even touched him out with the very first raid of the evening. The two teams traded blows constantly from there on as Naveen's raids were matched by Maninder Singh at the other end.

It looked like Dabang Delhi K.C. may be able to effect an All-Out on the Warriors in the 11th minute. However, a Super Tackle on Naveen, by Vaibhav Garje, turned the momentum in the Warriors' favour.

Suddenly from there, the Warriors seized control, with their defence holding strong and taking out Dabang Delhi K.C.'s second and third raiders Manjeet and Ashu Malik on Do-or-Die raids. Bengal Warriors went into the break with a slender 15-13 lead.

The Warriors were, by far, the more energetic in the opening minutes of the second half, and with barely 5 minutes gone, Ajinkya Kapre's Super Raid caught out Ashu Malik, Vijay Kumar and Krishan, leaving Naveen as the sole Dabang Delhi K.C. player on the mat. On his very next raid, Naveen was tackled as the Warriors inflicted the first All-Out of the match and took a 23-18 lead.

Garje, in particular, was brilliant in the second half. His superb defending ensured that the Warriors kept extending their lead. Despite Dabang Delhi K.C.'s attempt at mounting a comeback in the dying minutes, the Warriors held on to their lead and earned a much-needed win.

The Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi K.C. encounter was the last game of the Bengaluru leg. Season 9 of vivo Pro Kabaddi will now move to the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

