PKL: Captain Ashu's heroics guide Dabang Delhi to 44-33 win over Telugu Titans at home

New Delhi [India], February 4 : In front of a packed crowd at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Dabang Delhi KC beat the Telugu Titans 44-33 in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match on Saturday. Ashu Malik's 20 points and constant danger meant he was the star for the home team on the night.

In a highly competitive first half, each time Dabang Delhi KC threatened to surge into the lead, the Titans hit back to draw level. Rather than trading points, the teams traded minutes of dominance for almost the entirety of the first quarter of the game.

With eight minutes of their half left to play, Dabang Delhi KC finally opened a gap between them by inflicting an 'ALL OUT' that took them ahead at 13-8. Within minutes left at the end of the first half, the Titans hit back to reduce the deficit. The home side went into the break leading, albeit weakened in numbers on the mat.

In a sudden turn of events in the early stages of the second half though, Dabang Delhi KC hit back with ferocity, Ashu Malik was particularly devastating with his raids. His raid to take out Parvesh Bhainswal and Sandeep Dhull gave them a second 'ALL OUT' to extend into a 27-16 lead.

Malik's brilliance ensured that Dabang Delhi K.C. snuffed any chance of a Telugu Titans revival three-quarters of the way through the game. They closed the game out comfortably and took an 11-point victory despite a late surge in the performance of the Telugu Titans, who managed to improve way too late in the game.

