PKL: Confident UP Yoddhas all set for Jaipur Pink Panthers Challenge

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], December 19 : A confident UP Yoddhas, will take the mat tomorrow against defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 32 of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The Yoddhas played out an exciting 37-37 against the Bengal Warriors in their last match yesterday and are in fifth position in the table with 15 points and a score difference of 40.

On the other end, Jaipur Pink Panthers fought hard to secure a one-point victory over Patna Pirates on Sunday and are currently one place below UP Yoddhas on 15 points but with a score difference of -2.

The match between UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast live on Star Sports Network on December 20, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. (IST) onwards.

The Yoddhas and Panthers have faced each other nine times in which UP Yoddhas have got the better of the team from Jaipur on five occasions and lost four times. Jaipur had won their previous encounter against the Yoddhas 42-29 which was played in Hyderabad.

Speaking before the Match UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, "We had a close game in the previous match and we dropped points at crucial stages of the games. We have to make sure that we do not repeat the same mistakes against Jaipur in order to get a positive result. The team has been performing very well and all the players are in good form".

Surender Gill has been in sensational form taking the responsibility of doing the bulk of the raiding and is currently in second position in the league for most successful raids (45) and raid points (60) and is supported by Pardeep Narwal who has 35 raid points.

The defence of the Yoddhas has been in song from the start of the league with Sumit, Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar making it difficult for the opposition raiders to score points. Gurdeep has 16 tackle points while Sumit has 15 and Nitesh has 13 making them a formidable defensive trio. They are ably supported by all-rounder Vijay Mallik who has chipped in with crucial raid points also.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have their star raider Arjun Deshwal with 45 raid points and will be the man who can pose a threat to the Yoddhas. In defence, Ankush and Sunil Kumar have been in good form. The Panthers are similar to Yoddhas in the table with two each wins and losses and one match being tied but are below the Yoddhas because of a negative score difference.

