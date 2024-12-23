PKL: Dabang Delhi KC confirm 2nd place on table after 14-point victory over Gujarat Giants in record-breaking performance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Dabang Delhi KC secured the second semi-final spot in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 with a commanding 41-35 victory over the Gujarat Giants at the Badminton Hall, Balewadi Sports Complex, on Monday.

The Season 8 champions extended their unbeaten streak to 15 matches, setting a new record in PKL history. Ashu Malik emerged as the hero once again, scoring 14 points and completing his 18th Super 10 of the season.

The first half was a thrilling contest, with both teams trading bonus points in a tightly fought battle. The Gujarat Giants struck first through Rakesh's toe touch, gaining an early 4-2 lead. They maintained the pressure and inflicted an All-Out on Dabang Delhi KC, extending their advantage to 10-5 by the eighth minute.

However, Dabang Delhi KC staged a remarkable comeback later in the half. The turning point came with Ashu Malik's Super Raid, where he scored four crucial points. Gujarat's unsuccessful review challenging a boundary line decision further boosted Delhi's momentum.

Ashu Malik was exceptional, securing points through running hand touches and kicks. Despite some strong defensive moments from the Gujarat Giants, they struggled to contain Delhi's raiders. Dabang Delhi KC inflicted an All-Out on the Giants in the closing minutes of the half, which ended dramatically with Delhi holding a narrow 20-17 lead at the break.

The second half saw Dabang Delhi KC assert their dominance. Ashu Malik continued his stellar performance, achieving a Super 10 and repeatedly breaching Gujarat's defence. While Jitender Yadav's Super Tackle and Gujarat's defensive efforts showed promise, Delhi steadily increased their lead.

A decisive All-Out inflicted on the Gujarat Giants at the 32-minute mark gave Dabang Delhi KC a commanding 31-24 advantage. Despite Gujarat's attempts to mount a comeback through strategic Do-Or-Die raids, Delhi's defence held firm.

In the final moments, Dabang Delhi KC inflicted their fourth All-Out on the Gujarat Giants, though Gujarat managed a super raid in response. The highlight of the closing stages was Naveen Kumar achieving his milestone 1100th PKL Raid Point, capping off a historic victory for Dabang Delhi KC.

