PKL: Dabang Delhi secure big win against Bengaluru Bulls, Ashu shines

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 : Dabang Delhi KC, led by the brilliance of Ashu Malik, secured a dominant 35-25 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Ashu Malik registered his 10th Super 10 of the season, guiding his team to the top 5.

Ashu Malik's stellar performance, scoring 14 points, was complemented by Yogesh, who recorded a Hi-5. For Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep Narwal managed 5 points, while Nitin Rawal contributed 7 and Akshit added 4, according to a PKL press release.

Ashu Malik set the tone early for Dabang Delhi KC, though Bengaluru Bulls' Jai Bhagwan responded with a two-point raid to keep his team in the contest. Ashu continued to dominate, giving Dabang Delhi KC an early edge. Midway through the first half, Pardeep Narwal stepped up for Bengaluru Bulls, chipping away at the deficit.

A Super Tackle by Nitin Rawal provided a boost for the Bulls, but Ashu Malik and the Delhi defenders, Yogesh and Sandeep, maintained control. Just before the break, Pardeep Narwal executed a crucial three-point raid, keeping the Bulls in contention. At halftime, Dabang Delhi KC led the fast-paced game 18-13.

In the second half, Delhi's defence continued to stifle Bengaluru's attack, though they struggled to score themselves. Nitin Rawal and Akshit kept the Bulls fighting, reducing the gap to just 4 points with 10 minutes remaining.

Ashu Malik began the final phase with a decisive three-point super raid, completing his 10th Super 10 of the season. While Bengaluru Bulls, led by Akshit, refused to give up, Delhi's defence, bolstered by Yogesh's efforts, held firm. In the final minute, Ashu Malik inflicted an 'ALL OUT,' sealing the win for Dabang Delhi KC. Despite the Bulls' late efforts, Delhi walked away with a comprehensive 10-point victory.

PKL Season 11 Schedule for Sunday, November 17:

Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8 PM

Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan - 9 PM

