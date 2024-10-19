PKL: Defending champions Puneri Paltan triumph over Haryana Steelers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 : The Puneri Paltan side kicked off their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 campaign with a clinical performance against the Haryana Steelers on Saturday at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Puneri Paltan won the game by a scoreline of 35-25, with Gaurav Khatri (7 points) top scoring for them. Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat and Aman registered 4 points each while Aslam Inamdar finished the day with 5 points to his name.

The Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar started proceedings for the day for the defending champions with a quick raid. However, the Haryana Steelers kept up pace with the Puneri Paltan, and both sides traded blows in the early exchanges, and neither were able to establish a significant lead. a release said.

Midway through the first half, the Puneri Paltan led 7-6 and the Haryana Steelers were finding it difficult to get going. Gaurav Khatri inflicted an all-out on the Haryana Steelers midway through the first half, which helped the Puneri Paltan take a 6-point lead. Gaurav Khatri, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar led the charge for the Puneri Paltan, who finished the first half very strongly. At the midway stage of the contest, Puneri Paltan led the contest 19-13.

The second half started off at a slightly slower pace with both sides being watchful in the opening exchanges. However, the Puneri Paltan still led by 6 points, and as the first half progressed, they ensured the Haryana Steelers would not cause them too much trouble.

In the final phase of the contest, Mohammadreza Shadloui looked to up the ante for the Haryana Steelers, but the Puneri Paltan were in fine form and thwarted any chances of a comeback. With less than three minutes to go, Aslam Inamdar inflicted an all-out which helped the Puneri Paltan further strengthen their stranglehold on the contest. The Puneri Paltan eventually won the contest at a canter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor