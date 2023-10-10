PKL: Five players cross 1 crore mark, Pawan Sherawat highest-ever buy with 2.6 cr

Mumbai, Oct 10 Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 Player Auction, here.

Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh emerged as the most expensive foreign player at the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction, being bought for a whopping INR 2.35 crore by Puneri Paltan.

This Player Auction also witnessed a jump in the 1 crore club from four players in the last Player Auction to five players. Pawan Sehrawat, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, and Siddharth Desai were part of the 1 crore club in today's Player Auction.

A total of 23 players were sold to the 12 franchise teams with as many as 6 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used on Day 1.

Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “It was an exceptional day at the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction as we witnessed five players cross the 1 crore mark. It was extremely thrilling to see Pawan reclaim his record for being the highest-ever buy after Shadloui had broken his previously held record earlier in the day. There's more action to come on Day 2 and hopefully, all franchises will be able to construct well-balanced squads for Season 10.”

The highlight of the auction was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat smashing his own record after Telugu Titans bought him for a whopping sum of INR 2.6 crore. Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh broke the record for being the most expensive foreigner at the PKL Auction after he was bought for INR 2.35 crore. Maninder Singh returned to Bengal Warriors after the franchise utilized the FBM card to match Telugu Titans' bid of 2.12 crore.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali crossed the 1 crore mark once again after he was acquired by Gujarat Giants for INR 1.6 crore. He also retained his record for the most expensive defender in PKL history. Meanwhile, the Giants bought Atrachali's compatriot Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh for INR 22 lakh.

