PKL: Haryana Steelers to face Jaipur Pink Panthers

After a thumping 46-29 win over Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match, Haryana Steelers will face Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday. Ahead of the exciting clash, Haryana Steelers all-rounder Ashish Narwal, who was impressive on Friday, earning 2 raid points and 4 tackle points, opened up on the team's big win.

"Coach had told me that I need to catch a raider whenever I see an opportunity. I implemented the same. The team played as a unit and all the combinations worked out for us. Everyone was happy after the win because it was a complete team effort," Ashish said. Ashish further insisted that if Haryana Steelers continue to play as a well-knit unit, they can win all the remaining games of the season. "It is always important that the defence and attack work together as a unit and that was what we did against Bengal Warriors and the results are in front of everyone. If we continue to play like this, we can win all the upcoming games," he said. Haryana Steelers had made some crucial defensive mistakes in the past few matches. But the defensive unit performed well against Bengal Warriors on Friday. On being asked how the team rectified the errors, Ashish credited the Head Coach Rakesh Kumar for devising a solid plan to do so. "Our coach held training sessions for the defensive unit and asked us to improve upon the mistakes we were making in previous matches. He told us that we cannot be double-minded on the mat and if we feel there is an opportunity to catch a raider, we must go for it. We implemented the same and it worked out," Ashish said. Now, having to face Jaipur Pink Panthers on consecutive days is expected to be a tough challenge, but Ashish is confident that his team are prepared for the opposition. "We will look to continue freely like we did yesterday. It is always difficult when there is a last-minute change and we have to play back-to-back games. But we have faced them before and we keep speaking with each other about every opposition. So, we know what to expect from which players. We are confident we can get a positive result today as well," he signed off.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor