PKL has contributed tremendously to growth of Kabaddi, says Rohit Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Kabaddi player Rohit Kumar said on Wednesday that the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has contributed to the tremendous growth of the sport in the country.

The MVP award winner in the third season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Rohit scored 102 raid points to help the Patna Pirates clinch their first-ever title in 2016.

On the importance of television broadcasting of the League, he was quoted as saying in a press release, "The League being broadcast on national television was a big deal for us. I used to see other sportspersons on television and I used to wonder when my time would come."

PKL is on the cusp of starting its landmark tenth season this year from December 3.

Weighing in on the growth of kabaddi over the last nine seasons through the Pro Kabaddi League, Rohit said, "The competition got off to a great start nine years ago and it's getting bigger with every season. We have received a lot of love and support right from the first season. PKL has grown the game of kabaddi tremendously. Now, wherever we go, people recognize us and ask for photographs. Once I met a fan who even had a tattoo of my face on his shoulder. The Pro Kabaddi League gave kabaddi players a new lease of life in 2014."

Rohit, who recorded 5 Super 10s in his debut season in 2016, also revealed how he prepared for his maiden appearance in the Pro Kabaddi League, “I played kabaddi in my village for a long time as my father also used to play kabaddi. I gradually started competing in School Nationals and then made my way to the National Camp. I was a bit nervous when I started playing in PKL as I played in front of a large audience and television cameras for the first time. But I got used to the atmosphere and adapted to it as I played more games," he said.

On the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction for the landmark season 10, the raider said, "I am really excited about the Player Auction and I am eager to be a part of a team. Unfortunately, I didn't perform very well in the last two seasons. However, I am fully prepared for the next season and my confidence is high. If I get a chance to play in this year's PKL Season, I will certainly produce my best."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will be held on October 9 to October 10 2023 and the tenth edition of PKL will begin on December 2.

