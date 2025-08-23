PKL: Having assembled a well-balanced squad, UP Yoddhas eye season 12 glory

Lucknow, Aug 23 UP Yoddhas will be aiming to put their best foot forward in a bid to secure the elusive Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title in Season 12.

Since making their PKL debut in 2017, the Yoddhas have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, having qualified for the Playoffs in every season with Season 10 being the only exception.

Under head coach Jasveer Singh, the Yoddhas were one of the standout teams in PKL Season 11 after finishing third in the league phase with 79 points, which included 13 wins in 22 games. The Yoddhas later defeated two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 46-18 in Eliminator 1, before they went down to Haryana Steelers 25-28 in the semi-final.

The upcoming PKL Season 12 will see the Yoddhas continue with head coach Jasveer Singh, who has been part of their coaching setup since Season 6 after serving in the Indian Army for almost 25 years. Defender Sumit Sangwan will be leading the side along with vice-captain Ashu Singh.

Having retained most of their core squad before the Pro Kabaddi Season 12 Player Auction, the Yoddhas weren’t the busiest at the auction. Their total spend was INR 4.970 crore to strengthen their squad. With that in mind, let’s examine the strengths and weaknesses of the Yoddhas ahead of Pro Kabaddi Season 12.

After emerging as one of the most impressive teams in PKL Season 11, the Yoddhas have managed to retain most of their players from the last campaign. The likes of raiders Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Raju Gowda, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, right corner Hitesh, left corner Sumit Sangwan, right cover Ashu Singh and right corner Sahul Kumar will once again don the Yoddhas’ jersey in the upcoming edition of PKL. The UP Yoddhas have also retained the services of their head coach, Jasveer Singh, as a core member, who has guided the team to five playoffs in six seasons.

Furthermore, the Yoddhas used their FBM card to retain left cover Mahender Singh for INR 20 lacs for one season. The UP-based team also utilised their FBM option to re-sign their Iranian left corner Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi to bolster their defence.

The Yoddhas further strengthened their squad by roping in experienced raider Guman Singh for INR 1.073 crore at the PKL Season 12 Player Auction. Since making his PKL debut in Season 7, Guman Singh has already accumulated 559 raid points in 81 matches, including 17 Super Raids and 26 Super 10s to his name. He could play a significant role for the Yoddhas in PKL Season 12.

UP Yoddhas have gathered a squad that has covered most of their bases with an aim to clinch their maiden PKL title in Season 12. With the likes of Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput and Gagan Raju Gowda in attack, along with Hitesh, Sumit Sangwan, Mahender Singh and Ashu Singh in defence, the Yoddhas have a balanced squad that could be one of strong contenders for the PKL trophy.

One of the biggest weaknesses that UP Yoddhas may have to deal with is the lack of quality all-rounders in their squad. Most of the teams that have succeeded in winning the PKL title generally tend to feature at least one, if not more quality all-rounders in their team.

While the Yoddhas have Mahender Singh in the left cover position and Ashu Singh in the right cover position, their backups don’t have enough experience in the PKL, which could derail their campaign if one of them is injured, or not available for any other reason. As a result, the likes of Sachin Manipal, Gangaram and Ronak will need to step up if given an opportunity.

Despite being one of the most consistent teams in the PKL in recent years, the Yoddhas have failed to capitalise their opportunities and end their title drought since joining the league in 2017. However, the upcoming PKL Season 12 could very well be their season if they can make the most of the balanced squad that they have assembled for the forthcoming edition.

As far as opportunities are concerned, UP Yoddhas have plenty of youngsters who will be looking to shine in PKL Season 12. Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin and Keshav Kumar are some of the rising stars that will be looking to grab any opportunity that might come their way in the upcoming season.

Additionally, head coach Jasveer Singh will be hoping to guide the Yoddhas to their maiden PKL title in Season 12.

One of the biggest threats to UP Yoddhas’ PKL Season 12 campaign is the risk of injuries, particularly to their raiders. While the likes of Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput and Surender Gill can dismantle any opposition on their day, if any of these players succumb to any injury, it could disrupt the team’s balance.

While Surender Gill has plenty of experience in PKL, his performances have dipped over the last few seasons, which could be an area of concern for the Yoddhas.

