PKL: Narender, Ajinkya's powerful performances hand Tamil Thalaivas big victory over U Mumba

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 29 : The Tamil Thalaivas took a massive 50-34 victory over U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Sunday. Narender (13 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (10 points) put a beleaguered Mumba defence to the sword in a dominant performance.

Himanshu's super raid to take out Bittu, Surinder Singh and Mukilan Shanmugam put the Thalaivas well in front early in the game as U Mumba's defensive struggles rolled over to another week.

The Thalaivas inflicted the first all-out of the game in the 8th minute and took full control of the game at 13-7. They never really dropped that lead through the first half. However, U Mumba fought back via Bittu's super tackle and then a super raid by Amirmohammad Zafardanesh but the Thalaivas held a decent lead at 27-17 at the end of the first half.

The Thalaivas rode on the momentum and inflicted a second all-out within the first minute of the second half to further extend their lead. Guman Singh picked up a few raid points, but the side from Tamil Nadu kept forging forward through Narender and Ajinkya Pawar's magnificent raiding.

The Thalaivas earned their third all-out in the 38th minute as they closed out a massive victory in the end.

PKL Season 10 match on January 29

Game 1 - Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors - 8 pm

Game 2- Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants - 9 pm

Venue: Patna.

