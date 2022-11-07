PKL: Parteek Dhaiya stars as Gujarat Giants beat Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls kept exchanging momentum throughout their Pro Kabaddi Season 9 contest, but raider Parteek Dhaiya's consistent efforts helped the Giants register a 46-44 victory at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday.

Dhaiya scored a total of 16 points in the match.

Captain Chandran Ranjit picked up a couple of raid points as the Giants took the lead at 5-2 in the 7th minute. Soon after, Rinku Narwal tackled Bharat and reduced the Bulls to three players on the mat.

Thereafter, Parteek Dhaiya pulled off a magnificent raid to help his team inflict an All-Out and take a big lead at 12-5. However, Bharat effected a few raids and kept the Bulls in the game at 10-15 in the 16th minute. Bharat kept showcasing top form and eventually the Bulls reduced the Giants to one player on the mat at the stroke of half-time. However, the Giants led by 21-16 at the break.

The Bulls inflicted an All-Out in the opening minute of the second half and reduced the gap between the two sides significantly. Moments later, Aman tackled Rakesh and Neeraj Narwal effected a raid as Bengaluru Bulls levelled the score at 24-24 in the 24th minute.

The Bulls inflicted another All-Out in the 29th minute and attained the momentum at 34-29. However, Parteek Dhaiya effected a multi-point raid and Arkam Shaikh tackled Vikash Kandola as the Giants stayed within touching distance of the Bulls' score at 32-35.

Gujarat Giants continued to fight and levelled the score at 36-36 in the 35th minute. The Giants then had a great chance to inflict an All-Out, but Neeraj Narwal pulled off a magnificent raid to help his team take the lead at 41-38 in the 38th minute. But soon after, Dhaiya effected a fantastic raid as the Giants inflicted an All-Out to inch ahead at 42-41.

Gujarat Giants played their cards to perfection in the last couple of minutes and eventually closed out a narrow victory.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor