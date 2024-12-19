PKL: Patna Pirates head coach Narender Redhu reveals key strategy vs Telugu Titans

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : In a crucial Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 encounter, Patna Pirates secured their playoff berth with a 41-37 victory over Telugu Titans at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The win was marked by exceptional defensive performances from skipper Ankit Jaglan and Deepak, who both achieved High 5s, while raider Devank continued his impressive form with another Super 10.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Patna Pirates' coach Narender Redhu spoke on how the team's early-season struggles shaped their journey to the playoffs.

"Throughout the league stage, we lost several matches by narrow margins - just one or two points - due to small mistakes," Redhu reflected. "But making it to the playoffs is a moment of great joy for the entire team," Redhu was quoted in a release from PKL as saying.

The Pirates' defensive unit has been a cornerstone of their success. Ankit Jaglan and Deepak have four High 5s each, while Shubham Shinde has three. This defensive stability, combined with strategic raiding, has been key to their playoff qualification.

The coach highlighted this strategic approach against the Telugu Titans, particularly in containing their star raider Pawan. "Our primary focus was to stop Pawan early in the game. We knew if we could control him, the match would remain competitive," Redhu explained. The strategy paid off as the Pirates' defence executed crucial Super Tackles at key moments.

A standout moment in the match came through the combined efforts of Ankit and Deepak, whose Super Tackles proved to be the turning point. Redhu was particularly effusive in his praise for the defensive trio, stating he was "at a loss for words" to describe their performance in the crucial Super Tackle situations.

Devank's performance drew special attention, as he shouldered the raiding responsibilities when the team's other raiders weren't at their best. His ability to handle pressure and secure points consistently throughout the match proved crucial in the Pirates' victory.

As they look ahead to the playoffs, coach Redhu remained cautious about revealing their strategies but emphasized that the team would approach each match with fresh planning and execution. "Every match is different, and we'll continue to adapt our strategies accordingly," he concluded.

