PKL: Puneri Paltan demolish UP Yoddhas for sixth successive win

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 : Puneri Paltan recorded their sixth victory in a row beating the UP Yoddhas 40-31 in front of their home crowd at the last home Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 game for UP Yoddhas at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh's brilliant defensive nous saw him log seven points as captain Aslam Inamdar took 11 to keep his team at the top of the table, as per a press release from PKL.

In an electric, high-scoring first half, it was the Paltans who started off quicker, not just logging quick raid points but also ensuring the U.P. Yoddhas record-breaking raider Pardeep Narwal did not log any for the first 10 minutes of the game. It was high-energy and high-risk play, initiated by Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Aslam Inamdar which paid dividends. The Paltan inflicted the first 'ALL OUT' in the first five minutes to take a 10-4 lead.

The setback woke the UP Yoddhas out of their slumber and despite Narwal's inability to log points, they crawled back into the game. As it was, it was just the lift Narwal needed, as he logged his first two points of the game in quick succession in the last five minutes of the half, before displaying a remarkable bit of strength to single-handedly inflict an 'ALL OUT' on the Paltan and drag the score to 20-18.

The Paltan did not let that setback hurry them into changing strategy, and they kept up their game plan and the lead through the second half. In a back-and-forth period though the UP Yoddhas kept them on their toes, and despite going down in numbers stayed within two points.

A 'SUPER TACKLE' with five minutes left turned the game into a nailbiter, but almost immediately the Paltan killed the game off. They inflicted a second ALL OUT with barely two minutes left to take a seven-point lead, and then Akash Shinde applied the cherry, picking up a 'SUPER RAID' to seal the game 40-31.

Puneri Paltan is at the top of the table with eight wins, a loss and a total of 41 points. UP Yoddhas is at number 10 with three wins, seven losses and a draw. They have a total of 21 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor