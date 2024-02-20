PKL season 10 Eliminators: Dabang Delhi to face Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants face off vs Haryana Steelers

Panchkula (Haryana)[India], February 20 : The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Eliminators were decided following the Haryana Steelers' loss to Puneri Paltan in Panchkula on Monday. The Dabang Delhi KC will take on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1, while the Haryana Steelers will face off against Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2 at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs will be held from February 26 to March 1.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in Semi-Final 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semi-Final 2 on February 28. Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers have already confirmed their places in the Semi-Finals. However, their final spots in the standings are yet to be confirmed with Puneri Paltan set to take on U.P. Yoddhas in their last league stage match on Wednesday.

Speaking about taking on Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2, Haryana Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh said, "We've defeated Gujarat Giants in both of our league-stage encounters. But it depends on how both teams play on the day. We'll definitely try to replicate our performance in the Eliminator match and try to win the match."

The Haryana Steelers' captain Jaideep Dahiya said it doesn't mean that if "we defeated them twice then we'll surely win the third one as well".

"We have to play well and whichever team performs well that team will win. We'll correct our mistakes from our last match before our Eliminator match," he said, according to a release.

Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan head coach BC Ramesh has his eyes on the top spot following their victory against the Steelers. "It was important to win this match because we lost the previous game against them earlier in the season. We gave the new boys a chance and they won the game, which is very good. This game was an important win in the race for the top spot."

