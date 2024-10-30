PKL Season 11: All-round team performance helps Haryana Steelers beat UP Yoddhas in nailbiter

Hyderabad, Oct 30 The Haryana Steelers registered their third consecutive win of Season 11, as they defeated the UP Yoddhas 30-28 in a well-contested match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, here on Wednesday. With Vinay, Sanjay and Shivam Patare starring for them, the Haryana Steelers handed the UP Yoddhas a comprehensive defeat to maintain their momentum.

While both teams began slowly, it was the Haryana Steelers with the early advantage and within the first few minutes had their noses out in front. As always, the Haryana Steelers were solid in defence and had the better of the UP Yoddhas.

Midway through the first half, the Haryana Steelers led 5-1. However, a Super Raid from Bharat put the UP Yoddhas in front with 9 minutes to go in the contest. From then on in, the Haryana Steelers took control of the game with defender Sanjay getting an early High 5, which helped his side storm into the lead. At the half-time break, the Haryana Steelers led by a scoreline of 11-9.

After the break, the UP Yoddhas fought back with Bhavani Rajput looking to up the ante for his side with a few quick raids in the first few minutes. The Haryana Steelers though bounced back right after, as Vinay, Naveen and Sanjay continued to put in solid individual performances. As the match reached the half-hour mark, the Haryana Steelers continued to be in the box seat.

In the final 10 minutes, Vinay was approaching his Super 10 and with just over five minutes to go, Mohammadreza Shadloui inflicted an All Out on the UP Yoddhas, which helped the Haryana Steelers extend their lead.

However, in the final phase of play, the UP Yoddhas pulled out a trump card in Gagan Gowda, who scored nine points in quick time, to bring his side right back into the contest. With two minutes to go, the Haryana Steelers led by 2 minutes and the match was on a knife edge.

The Haryana Steelers though were too good for their opponents on the night, and they came away with the win in a closely-fought match.

