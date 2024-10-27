PKL Season 11: All teams are equally strong, says Gujarat Giants coach Ram Mehar

Hyderabad, Oct 27 A new look Gujarat Giants are keen to return to pick up a series of wins as they look to build some momentum in PKL Season 11. Gujarat Giants, captained by Neeraj Kumar and coached by Ram Mehar Singh, have their task cut out in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the Gujarat Giants’ performance and the way forward, coach Ram Mehar Singh, said, “Our defence has made a few mistakes here and there in the last game, which has affected the result, but we are confident that our raiding department, and even our defence is quite strong. The defensive unit and the attackers have made mistakes, but it is okay. We will work hard in the coming games to ensure that we don’t make mistakes.”

“All the teams in PKL Season 11 are very good and I don’t believe that one side is far better in terms of defence or attack. It is about winning the key moments, working hard on the mat, and avoiding mistakes. All the teams are equal, and it is about the team getting set properly on the day, during the game, and working together in defence and raiding. Both the attackers and defenders have to work in tandem for a team to function well,” he added.

For the Gujarat Giants, the season so far has seen them win against the Bengaluru Bulls, after which they were handed a defeat by U Mumba in a closely contested game. “Like our coach said, our defensive department has to work harder to close out and win the important moments so that we can win the tight contests in the upcoming weeks. We will work on our plans in training and do things accordingly, so that the mistakes are reduced going ahead,” said captain Neeraj Kumar.

The Gujarat Giants skipper concurred with the coach’s thoughts, saying, “For a team to win, it is absolutely essential that our attackers and defenders have to work well.”

