PKL Season 11: Blockbuster Maharashtra derby featuring Puneri Paltan and U Mumba to set tone for final leg

Pune, Dec 2 PKL Season 11 has been one of the most entertaining and tightly contested seasons in the history of the tournament. A journey that is now in its second decade, the tournament has arrived in Pune, the home of the Puneri Paltan, who are also the defending champions.

The final leg of the league stage of PKL Season 11 will commence on December 3 and end on December 24. After that, the PKL Season 11 Playoffs will also be played in Pune, with the Eliminators and Semi-Finals slated for December 26 and 27, respectively, and the grand final on December 29.

Puneri Paltan, who have had a few bumps on the way this season, will hope that the home advantage and the home fans can spur them on, when they open their campaign against arch-rivals U Mumba in what is expected to be one of the most competitive versions of the Maharashtra derby. At the end of the first two legs of PKL Season 11, the Puneri Paltan are fifth on the points table, and U Mumba are seventh. Earlier in the season when the two teams met, the Puneri Paltan defeated the U Mumba, when they had met in Hyderabad.

Over the years, the Puneri Paltan have given their fans many a memorable match. In 42 games in Pune, the Paltan - who won their first title in Season 10 of the PKL - have registered 19 wins, 18 defeats and 5 draws.

Meanwhile, the U Mumba side, who won the PKL title in Season 2, have an impressive record on their visits to Pune. Overall, in 20 games, they have lost eight matches while winning 12. Against Puneri Paltan, the U Mumba have registered three wins and two losses, when playing at the Balewadi Stadium.

Going into the all-important Maharashtra derby, the Puneri Paltan, who have played 15 games up until now, have notched up seven wins, with five defeats and three ties. The Season 10 champions have managed one win in their last three games, and will be hopeful that they can build momentum in their own backyard. In the other corner, the U Mumba have won eight of their 14 games, losing five and drawing one so far.

Head-to-Head, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have played each other 23 times in the PKL, with both sides registering 10 wins each, alongside three draws, and a win for either side, would hand them the bragging rights, until the next season.

Addressing a press briefing before the start of the Pune leg, Puneri Paltan coach BC Ramesh said, “PKL Season 11 has been one of the toughest we have seen so far. But, now in Pune, the Puneri Paltan, are keen to ensure that we make proper plans for all our opponents, and more importantly execute them perfectly. It is a good opportunity for us to be playing in front of our own fans.”

U Mumba's coach Gholamareza Mazandarani also explained that the excitement surrounding this inter-Maharashtra matchup is equally high among fans and players alike. “The Puneri Paltan are a very difficult team to play against and in front of their home fans, they will be more motivated for sure, but U Mumba is going to come prepared, just like we plan and work for every game. It is important for us to execute our plans well and play with discipline,” said Gholamreza Mazandarani, Coach, U Mumba.

“PKL Season 11 has elevated the competitive intensity of Kabaddi to unprecedented heights. A single victory has propelled teams up 4-5 positions in the standings, with just six points separating the 2nd and 7th spots. This season’s unpredictability has ensured no team can take success for granted. As we enter the third and final phase of the league stage, Pune is set to host a thrilling showdown, where every match could define the fate of the teams,” said Anupam Goswami League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

While the opening day of the third leg of PKL Season 11 will see the blockbuster clash between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba at 9 pm, the first game of the day will see the Bengaluru Bulls take on the Gujarat Giants.

