PKL Season 11: Flawless Haryana Steelers win big against Puneri Paltan, remain on top

Noida, Nov 27 The Haryana Steelers were in exceptional form as they quelled the challenge of the defending champions Puneri Paltan with a 38-28 scoreline in a Season 11 clash of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. Shivam Patare top scored with 13 points and Mohammadreza Shadloui added five points as the Haryana Steelers won and continued to sit at the top of the points table.

The Haryana Steelers were out of the blocks very quickly, with the defenders and the attackers working in tandem, racing away to a 5-0 lead within the first few minutes. The Haryana Steelers were dominating the early exchanges, and then Jaideep landed an All Out, giving his team an eight-point lead and the momentum.

Shivam Patare and Vinay were leading the charge in the attack for the Haryana Steelers, who continued to build on their lead. In the final 10 minutes of the first half, the current table toppers, Haryana Steelers, continued to keep the defending champions, Puneri Paltan, at bay. Patare ended the first half with eight points as the Steelers led 22-14.

The second half started similarly, with the Haryana Steelers dominating the contest. Vinay and Patare were helping extend the lead, even as the Puneri Paltan continued to fight on with Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde. Mohammadreza Shadloui also picked up crucial points for the Haryana Steelers, who led by nine points at the half-hour mark.

In the final phase of play, Patare notched up his Super 10, and moments later Pankaj Mohite did so too. But, the Haryana Steelers had almost everyone making significant contributions, whereas the Puneri Paltan defensive unit wasn’t having the best day.

In the final five minutes, the game picked up pace as the Puneri Paltan raiders Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde tried to make one final push, but Jaideep and co held strong in defence for the Haryana Steelers. Eventually, the Haryana Steelers walked off the mat with a 10-point win. Interestingly, earlier in the season when the two sides had met, the Puneri Paltan had won by 10 points.

