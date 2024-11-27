PKL Season 11 playoffs and finals to be held at Balewadi Sports Complex

Pune, Nov 27 The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced that the Playoffs and Final of Season 11 will be held at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex here from December 26 to 29.

The top two sides in the league stage will qualify for the semifinals directly, while the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator stage on December 26. The team that finishes in third place will take on the side that finishes in sixth place in Eliminator 1. The side placed fourth at the end of the round-robin league will take on the fifth-placed team in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will be up against the table toppers in Semifinal 1 and the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on the second-placed side in Semifinal 2 on December 27. Thereafter, the grand finale will be held on December 29 to decide the winner of PKL Season 11.

Anupam Goswami, Chairman and League Commissioner of PKL said, " We are thrilled to bring the Playoffs and Final to Pune, a city known for its vibrant Kabaddi spirit. This season has been defined by its intense competitiveness and nail-biting finishes from Hyderabad to Noida. As the league now heads to Pune, we anticipate the same level of thrill and excitement.

"With Maharashtra’s talented players shining across multiple teams, we’re confident the passionate Kabaddi community here will create an electrifying atmosphere for these decisive matches that will determine this season's champion.”

The league is currently in Noida, with the matches taking place at the Noida Indoor Stadium until December 1. The tournament will then move to Pune for matches from December 3 to 24, followed by the Playoffs.

