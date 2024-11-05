PKL Season 11: Solid defence is key to a good performance, says Bengaluru Bulls coach

Hyderabad, Nov 5 The Bengaluru Bulls seemed to have turned a corner and found some form in the second half of the Hyderabad leg of PKL season 11. Coached by Randhir Singh Sehrawat, the Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a stunning victory against the Tamil Thalaivas, to register their second win of the season.

“This game (against Tamil Thalaivas), all our strategies worked very well, and in the whole 40 minutes, the team made only one mistake. We played very well, as per our plans. And I am very happy about that,” the coach said.

“The Tamil Thalaivas is a very good team, Sachin and Narender Kandola are excellent players, and it was one of our thoughts, that we would have to stop them so that we would be able to put our plans in play. Without a solid defence there is no way forward, if the defenders are playing well, it helps the raiders. Going forward, I want my team defend as well as they did against the Tamil Thalaivas,” the coach added.

Echoing the coach’s thoughts, stand-in captain Nitin Rawal said, “Our coach had told us to concentrate on the instructions he was giving us and the plans we had made in training. We were able to execute our plans very well, and followed the coach’s instructions and this helped us.”

The Bengaluru Bulls’ coach has previously mentioned that PKL Season 11 will be a very competitive season. Looking ahead, he said, “The points table changes very fast during the course of the season, and it is tough to predict things on the basis of that. The young players are showing their talent and I know when to bring which player in, so that they are able to perform to the best of their abilities. For the Bengaluru Bulls, the focus is on the matches coming ahead.”

The Bengaluru Bulls’ next game is against the Bengal Warriorz, and before the match, he said, “They have at least three good raiders in their team, but the Bengaluru Bulls have the time to prepare and we will work hard to come up with a way to counter them. Our morale and confidence is high also currently.”

The Patna Pirates will be looking to win their third match on the trot as they take on U Mumba in the first match on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the young duo of Devank Dalal and Ayan Lohchab, who are leading the raiding department for the Patna Pirates this season. They will definitely keep the U Mumba defence – led by skipper Sunil Kumar – on their feet throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas face off against home side Telugu Titans in the second match on Wednesday. The hope for the Tamil Thalaivas will be to bounce back from their loss in their last game against Bengaluru Bulls as they hope to reclaim the top spot in the league standings. For the Telugu Titans, they will want to continue their winning streak in the hope of improving their score difference.

