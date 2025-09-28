PKL Season 12 makes a grand return to Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 is set to make its much-awaited return to Chennai. The league arrives at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium on September 29, 2025, marking the third leg of what promises to be the most competitive season yet.

The city's passionate kabaddi enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the return of their beloved Tamil Thalaivas. The team, which has consistently been a crowd favourite, will be looking to leverage the home advantage and the support of their loyal fanbase to make a significant impact in Season 12, as per a press release from PKL.

The Chennai leg of PKL Season 12 will run from September 29 to October 10, featuring multiple high-stakes matches across all 12 teams. This comes after successful legs in Vizag and Jaipur, with teams showcasing exceptional competitive spirit throughout the season so far.

Speaking about PKL's return to Chennai, Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal Sports and League Chairman, PKL said, " We are thrilled to bring the Pro Kabaddi League back to Chennai after two years. Tamil Nadu has always been one of the great kabaddi geographies of India, with a deep cultural and regional connection to the sport. Legends like Dharmaraj Cheralathan and K Baskaran carried that legacy, and now we see a new generation of young players proudly representing the region."

"This season has been exceptional with raiders delivering more Super 10s and multi-point raids than last season. The competitiveness has also been remarkable, with just six points separating the top-placed team from the team placed eighth on the points table. We look forward to celebrating this spirit of kabaddi with the passionate fans of Chennai," he added.

While the home advantage will be a crucial factor for Tamil Thalaivas, Chennai's passionate fan base - known for their unwavering support and vibrant cheering - is expected to create an electrifying atmosphere that could prove to be the difference-maker in crunch moments.

With as many as 12 players from Tamil Nadu featuring across different teams this season, the Chennai leg is set to be a celebration of Tamil pride and kabaddi's deep-rooted connection with the state. It will also provide an opportunity for the local players to play in front of their home crowd.

Deepak Sankar from Bengaluru Bulls and a New Young Player from Tamil Nadu spoke about the significance of PKL returning to Chennai, saying, "It feels amazing to play in my home state. Even though I represent Bengaluru Bulls, the support from the Chennai crowd and my Tamil Nadu fans will surely motivate me to give my best on the mat. This is my debut season, and already the love from people - whether in the stadium or on social media - has been incredible. With my family and friends watching from the stands, I want to make sure I put in performances that make them proud."

Abinesh Nadarajan, Season 10 champion with Puneri Paltan also mentioned, "In season 10, we were the champions of PKL. This year, we're aiming to win the title again. We have four matches in Chennai in this leg, and we are very excited to be playing here. Personally, I am looking forward to my family and friends coming to the stadium to support me."

The Chennai leg promises to showcase the very best of kabaddi, with teams fighting for crucial points as the league stage progresses towards its business end. The round-robin format ensures that every match carries significant weight, making for compelling viewing for kabaddi enthusiasts.

The leg will kick off with a double-header on September 29, 2025, featuring two exciting encounters. The first match will see UP Yoddhas take on Gujarat Giants, with both sides eager to make a statement in their first match in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be in action when they take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi KC in the second match on the opening day. Sharing his excitement to play in front of his home crowd, Jaya Soorya, a Tamil Nadu player who represents the defending champions, said, "Playing in Chennai is always special because of the atmosphere and the energy of the home crowd. As a team, we've built great momentum with four consecutive wins in the last leg, and that confidence is high within the camp. We have five matches here, and our goal is to win them all. The fans in Tamil Nadu love kabaddi and support every good performance, and we'll give them everything to cheer for."

With both teams looking to gain crucial momentum in the league standings, this encounter promises to set the tone for what could be an action-packed Chennai leg. The SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium's atmosphere, coupled with the stakes involved, makes this a must-watch clash that could go down to the wire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor