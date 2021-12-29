PKL: Team's confidence is high after first victory of season, says Haryana Steelers' Meetu

The Haryana Steelers will be looking to ride on the momentum after recording their first victory in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Steelers, who defeated Telugu Titans 39-37, will take on Bengaluru Bulls on Thursday. Meetu, who scored 12 raid points against the Titans, said the team worked on a few aspects before their game against the Telugu side.

"It felt really good to record our first victory of the season on Tuesday. We played well in the first two matches as well, but we couldn't register victories. We worked on a few aspects of our game before our match against Telugu Titans and we pulled off a win," he said.

Asked about his own performance, Meetu said, "I didn't play very well in the first two matches, but then our coach and senior players backed me and gave me confidence, which helped me perform against the Titans."

Meetu said Bengaluru Bulls is a good team, but their confidence was high after winning the match against Telugu Titans.

"We will plan our strategies for the Bengaluru team and try to apply our plans during the match. In the Bengaluru team, Pawan Sehrawat and Ankit are the players to watch out for. Pawan is a good raider and Ankit is good in defence. We will have our plans set for them."

Meetu added that the Haryana side got their combination right in their last match, "We were not able to get our team combination right in the first two matches. We worked on our combination and we got it right in the match against the Titans and hence we were able to perform much better in our third match of the season."

( With inputs from ANI )

