PKL: UP Yoddhas go down narrowly to U Mumba 23-30

UP Yoddhas, representing the state of Uttar Pradesh went down by a narrow margin of 7 points to U Mumba in their second match of the 9th Season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The 2022 season of the Pro Kabaddi league is being hosted at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

The defenders of UP Yoddhas outshined their raiders, however, the defenders heroic efforts could not help them earn a win though a loss by just 7 points helped them earn a point still. UP Yoddhas are currently placed third on the points table with six points from two games. UP Yoddhas will now face Dabang Delhi on October 12.

For UP Yoddhas, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Durgesh Kumar, and Rathan K earned 5, 4, 3, and 1 raiding points respectively, while Sumit, Ashu Singh, and captain Nitesh Kumar earned 4, 4, and 2 tackle points respectively.

The game started on a slow note for UP Yoddhas who after winning the toss elected to defense. After conceding the opening points to U Mumba, star raider Pardeep Narwal helped the scoreboard even out for UP Yoddhas. The game thereafter was a neck-to-neck battle between both the teams, with defenders from both the teams outshining the raiders. However, raiders from U Mumba took charge in the latter half of the first half and raced ahead. The first half came to an end with UP Yoddhas trailing U Mumba by 5 points as the scoreboard read 14-9.

UP Yoddhas started the second half on an impressive note earning the first points through a Super Tackle, which was followed with a successful raid by Surender Gill. UP Yoddhas added another tackle point to their kitty immediately after reducing their point deficit to just two points as the scoreboard read 15-13 still in U Mumba's favor.

However, while UP Yoddhas performed well in their defensive efforts earning quick points through another super tackle, they could not sustain their momentum and were inflicted by an All Out from U Mumba with less than five minutes remaining in the second half.

At this stage, U Mumba had a 7-point cushion over UP Yoddhas as the scoreboard read 23-16. The game thereafter saw UP Yodhas trying to make a comeback with some impressive efforts from star raider Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill but they still fell short by just 7 points. The game came to an end with the scoreboard reading 23-30 to the favour of U Mumba.

( With inputs from ANI )

