PKL: UP Yoddhas return to winning ways; defeat Gujarat Giants

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 : The UP Yoddhas battled fiercely against a determined Gujarat Giants team to secure an important win on Sunday evening at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, during Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11.

The UP Yoddhas claimed victory with a score of 35-29. Bharat led the charge for the Yoddhas with 13 points, while Bhavani Rajput contributed 9. For the Gujarat Giants, Rakesh stood out with 8 points.

The Gujarat Giants started strongly, with Guman Singh and Sombir excelling in attack and defence. Initially on the back foot, the UP Yoddhas began to fight back after conceding an early lead, with Bhavani Rajput spearheading the response in the opening stages.

Midway through the first half, the Gujarat Giants executed a Super Tackle through Jitender Yadav, but the Yoddhas soon gained a 2-point lead. The Giants levelled the score, but a critical tackle by Mahender Singh on Rakesh resulted in an all-out, putting the Yoddhas firmly back in control. At the half-time break, the Yoddhas led 19-17.

In the second half, the Yoddhas focused on maintaining their lead, while the Giants pushed hard to regain momentum. Rakesh, supported by skipper Neeraj Kumar and Guman Singh, led the Giants' efforts. However, by the 30-minute mark, the Yoddhas had stretched their lead to 5 points.

As the game entered its final phase, both teams increased the intensity. The Giants fought back to level the score at 26-26, but the Yoddhas had just enough energy to finish strong, ultimately winning by a 6-point margin.

